YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man faces hundreds of dollars in fines for taking a cold deer into his home in an attempt to nurse it back to health, according to the York Daily Record.

John Stoll Jr. has been lauded for being a good citizen. Upon hearing about several deer that had fallen through lake ice at a nearby state park, he went to see how he could help.

The Record reports Stoll assisted personnel from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other departments to lead at least three deer back onto the bank. They were in the water for some time.

One deer brought back to dry land looked to be freezing, the newspaper reported, so Stoll called his wife -- the couple loaded the trembling buck into the family truck and drove home.

Stoll posted several videos on Facebook showing him and his stepson trying to keep the deer warm with blankets.

It wasn't enough; the deer died early last Sunday morning, the Record reports. Stoll buried it later in the day.

The following day, however, Stoll was told by state Wildlife Resource Officer Tim Wenrich that he should have left the deer so the team could assess its health -- and euthanize it if necessary.

"I would have definitely preferred that the deer been left in [its initial] place," Wenrich told the paper.

It's possible Stoll faces two fines, including one up to $800 as "Wildlife taken alive may not be retained alive, sold or given away. Live wildlife may be relocated to a natural setting," according to the state game commission's website.

