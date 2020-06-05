Authorities found 90 weapons, over 20,000 bullets and five bump stocks when they searched Kimpton's properties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities said a South Carolina student was arrested and accused of illegally possessing 90 weapons, including assault rifles.

Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, mail fraud and illegal possession of machine guns. The Midlands Technical College student was arrested Friday.

Authorities said Kimpton purchased firearms, bullets and tactical gear from online sellers, but would later contest the sale, stating he never received the items.

Authorities found 90 weapons, over 20,000 bullets and five bump stocks when they searched Kimpton's properties.

Authorities also learned Kimpton was researching mass shootings.