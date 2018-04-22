Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea tossed the first no-hitter of 2018, holding the red-hot Boston Red Sox without a hit in a 3-0 win for the A's on Saturday.

Manaea became the first A's pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Dallas Braden's perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010.

The Red Sox has not had a no-hitter since 1993, when Chris Bosio of the Seattle Mariners held them hitless at the Kingdome.

Manaea was dominant, walking two and striking out 10 while throwing 108 pitches

