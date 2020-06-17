Video shows officers pull unconscious man from burning car

**NEWS ALERT** Unconscious Man Rescued from Burning Car For Immediate Release: June 14, 2020 On June 13, 2020, officers, fishermen, and an EMT assisted in the removal of an unconscious driver whose vehicle was on fire following a motor vehicle crash. At 3:48 am, patrol officers responded to Route 30 eastbound by milepost 55.6 for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash with one vehicle on fire. Officers Chris Massey and Michael Kedziora arrived to find the front of one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the driver, a 29-year-old man from Atlantic City, unconscious in the driver’s seat. Officers Massey and Kedziora along with assistance from TriCare Medical Transportation EMT Matthew Brown were able to remove the driver from the burning vehicle and pull him to safety. Two nearby fisherman, Jeramie Cassilis and Jeffrey Bordley, attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle before officers arrived, but could not due to the flames. They did manage to cut the driver’s seatbelt which was instrumental in the driver’s rescue. An investigation conducted by Officers Joseph Bereheiko and Eric Wessler of the Accident Investigations Section revealed that the driver was operating a Hyundai Elantra when he left the roadway for an unknown reason while traveling east on Route 30. The vehicle drove on to an embankment sending it airborne for approximately 50 feet before landing when it struck concrete pillars and a utility pole head-on. The vehicle came to rest in the lane of travel where it was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 65-year-old man from Atlantic City. This impact caused the Hyundai to catch on fire with the driver trapped inside. Both drivers were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries. The Atlantic City Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Route 30 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.