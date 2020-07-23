Man accused of attacking 7-year-old boy, leaving him unconscious in the street

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A man in California is accused of attacking a 7-year-old boy and leaving him unconscious in the street.
The Desert Hot Spring Police Department says they were called last Saturday about a child who was found lying in the street. The 7-year-old was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for a head injury.
Officers said after talking to people who saw the attack and looking at evidence in the area he was found, they identified a person of interest.
The next day, Daniel Poulsen, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
A GoFundMe account for the 7-year-old says he has a severe skull fracture and swelling on the right side of his brain.
