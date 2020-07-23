Man accused of attacking 7-year-old boy, leaving him unconscious in the street

The 32-year-old man accused of going after the child is facing attempted murder charges.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A man in California is accused of attacking a 7-year-old boy and leaving him unconscious in the street.

The Desert Hot Spring Police Department says they were called last Saturday about a child who was found lying in the street. The 7-year-old was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Officers said after talking to people who saw the attack and looking at evidence in the area he was found, they identified a person of interest.

The next day, Daniel Poulsen, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

A GoFundMe account for the 7-year-old says he has a severe skull fracture and swelling on the right side of his brain.

NBC Palm Springs It's active in the Pacific and the Atlantic. A 7.8 magnitude earth... quake was recorded off the coast of Alaska just after 10 P.M. Tuesday and briefly raised tsunami warnings and evacuations. The warnings have now been allowed to expire. In the E.

What other people are reading right now: