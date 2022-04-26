Razel M. Gavin, 24, allegedly abducted the teen from a parking lot and repeatedly assaulted her, police said.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said he kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from a parking lot, threatened her with a gun and repeatedly assaulted her throughout the night.

Razel M. Gavin, 24, was taken to Androscoggin County Jail and held without bail, Auburn Police Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said in a news release.

He is charged with class A kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault. Additional charges are pending, Cougle said.

Auburn police were called just before 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report that the family of a 13-year-old girl received a call from a friend of the girl reporting she had suddenly dropped off a phone call, apparently under duress, Cougle said.

The parents tracked the girl's cellphone to a parking lot. Using surveillance video, police saw a dark colored Volvo station wagon with a male driver enter the parking lot and leave a short time later.

Auburn police, assisted with several other law enforcement agencies, searched for the girl throughout the night until an Auburn police officer stopped the vehicle on Minot Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said the teen showed visible signs she had been assaulted. She was taken to a local hospital and then reunited with her family.

The driver, Gavin, was arrested. Cougle said he was armed with a loaded gun.

The teen told investigators Gavin threatened her with a gun, forced her to get into his car and assaulted her repeatedly during the evening.