The word impressive doesn’t begin to describe one of the world’s “most extensive and oldest aquaculture systems.”

According to UNESCO, which added it to the list of world heritage sites in 2019, the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape’s winding waterways were constructed by aboriginal people called Gunditjmara more than 6,600 years ago in what is now the state of Victoria, Australia.

Its purpose was as simple as its engineering was complex.

Australia’s Department of the Environment and Energy says the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape was created with volcanic rocks and designed to divert water and short-finned eel into holding ponds.

The eel were harvested for food which fed generations of Gunditjmara.

The existence of the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape has been known to Australians for a long time, but wildfires that recently ravaged the region uncovered a section of the system which had been lost to the ages.

CNN reports the flames burned through thick grass and vegetation, revealing an 80-foot stretch of the channel and long-forgotten ponds which likely haven't been seen in millennia.

"It was a surprise continually finding new ones that the fires revealed," Gunditjmara representative Denis Rose told CNN.

"Over the next few weeks, we are hoping to conduct a comprehensive cultural heritage survey to check areas that were not previously recorded," he said.

Firefighters battling the wildfire in the area used “low impact techniques” instead of heavy machinery to preserve the historical site.

