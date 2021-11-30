3 dead, multiple others injured in east Michigan school shooting

Authorities say a total of 9 people were shot. This includes one teacher and eight students, with 3 of those students confirmed dead.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe says a 15-year-old male sophomore opened fire at a high school north of Detroit, shooting multiple people. Authorities say a total of 9 people were shot. This includes one teacher and eight students, with 3 of those students confirmed dead.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit. 60 units responded, including ambulance, fire and police.

15 to 20 shots were fired from a semi-automatic handgun.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected shooter was arrested within five minutes of their arrival and the weapon was recovered.

There is a deputy assigned to the school who helped arrest the suspect. Police say he gave up without incident. He was uninjured.

John Lyman with the Waterford Regional Fire Department says they believe there was one assailant who acted alone. Authorities plan to do social media checks and interview students and others to gain more information.

"I'm shocked. It's devastating," said superintendent Tim Throne. "You can pray for our families and our students here in Oxford."

More information is expected to come at a press conference at 5 p.m. EST.

