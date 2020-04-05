Elderly man who walked away from Grady Hospital found safe

Police say they have located James David Brittain, Sr. Original story appears below.

ATLANTA —

Authorities are searching for 73-year-old James David Brittain, Sr.

According to his children, the Franklin, Ga. resident had a stroke and was being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta when he walked away from the facility on Friday.

Brittain's daughter, Carissa Fields, told 11Alive News that he had been moved from the hospital's neuro-stepdown unit when he walked out of the hospital on between 9 and 10 a.m.

Fields says Brittain, as a result of his stroke, cannot form complete sentences, cannot read, and can only mimic what others tell him to do.

Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Brittain.

He's described as a white male, standing 6-feet-tall, and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and mustache.

According to Fields, nurses told her that when he left the hospital he was wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt. They were not able to tell her what direction he walked in when he left the hospital.

She said she was not aware if he had his wallet on him at the time or not.

Anyone who has seen Brittain or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police or to call 911.