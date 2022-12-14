Autopsy reveals how 2-year-old girl died in Virginia Beach hotel room

Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity. Her mother, Leandra Andrade, is charged with second degree murder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leandra Andrade stood before a Virginia Beach judge Wednesday morning, months after police discovered her and her child in an Oceanfront motel room.

In court, prosecutors revealed that 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of “acute diphenhydramine toxicity.” Diphenhydramine is commonly referred to as "Benadryl," according to the Food and Drug Administration.

In August, Virginia Beach police responded to the Cutty Sark motel on Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Investigators said Lanoix was dead when they arrived.

A homicide detective on the scene testified Wednesday and shed more light on what detectives discovered. He said police had to push the door open as Andrade was unconscious on the floor and blocked the doorway.

On the bed, officers found the child lying on her back with her face up. The detective said they found foam around the toddler's mouth.

Also on the bed, investigators found a rag with pink substances.

On a nearby table, first responders found an empty 24-pack of pink tablets, along with crushed tablets, a bottle of sleeping aid and a bottle of vodka.

Police didn't find any cuts or bruises on the child, and there was no sign of alcohol in the child. Meanwhile, medics rushed Andrade to the hospital.

The detective said it all started as a welfare check after a loved one told police they saw a disturbing text and social media post by the 38-year-old mother.

13News Now's sister station, WUSA9 in Washington D.C., confirmed through the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department that Andrade fled with her 2-year-old daughter after losing a custody battle for the child.

DC authorities became involved in the case after a friend of Andrade’s contacted police about concerning posts Andrade had made on social media, and then contacted Virginia Beach police.

Investigators used a geo-tag to find her, ultimately spotting her vehicle at the Oceanfront motel.

Court documents showed Andrade’s husband, Fabio, previously suspected his wife suffered from a mental illness that impacted her ability to properly co-parent Lanoix.

In August, Fabio Andrade released a statement saying, in part: "My daughter Lanoix loved life and loved to make her friends and family smile. I am devastated that the opportunity for Lanoix to continue living a happy and loving life was senselessly taken from her."

The Commonwealth originally charged Andrade with felony child abuse and neglect.

After seeing the child’s autopsy, they updated the charges to murder.