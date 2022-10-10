Report: Autopsy 'undetermined' in death of Florida mom found dead in Alabama

The woman's ex-boyfriend was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Alabama — Six months after a Florida woman was found dead in a shallow grave in St. Clair County, Alabama, a coroner has revealed new information in the case that leaves more questions, according to multiple news outlets.

Coroner Dennis Russel told Pensacola News Journal that the autopsy for Cassie Carli returned and the manner of death could not be determined, the journal wrote. This comes after her body was sent off to forensics back in April. The cause of death was also undetermined, AL.com reports.

Carli, who was 37 years old, was reported missing on March 28 after she went to meet her child's father the night before to exchange their daughter and never returned home, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said. The Navarre woman was later found dead in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Springville, Alabama, the St. Clair County Coroner told 10 Tampa Bay.

During the search for Carli, authorities immediately looked toward Carli's ex-boyfriend, and father of their 4-year-old child, Marcus Spanevelo. He had been in Birmingham, Alabama, days prior on a work site, authorities reported — about 30 minutes from where Carli's body was found.

When authorities made contact with Spanevelo on April 2 in Lebanon, Tennessee, they learned that the 35-year-old took Carli's cell phone and disposed of it, but authorities were able to recover the cell phone. Law enforcement officials also said Spanevelo had a connection to the barn where Carli's body was found, however, they were not able to explain further.

He was subsequently arrested and held in jail in Maury County, Tennessee, on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. He was later extradited and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on April 17 where he is still being held, according to jail records.