CLEARWATER, Fla. — There are still so many questions about the helicopter crash that took the life of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

What went wrong? Was it the weather? Pilot error? Some sort of mechanical issue?

Zach Taylor knows first-hand what can happen when conditions go from bad to worse. He operates Tampa Bay Aviation, so if you see a helicopter flying around town, chances are pretty good it might be one of his.

“They can become disoriented or lose control of the aircraft,” said Taylor.

“I have had experience with pilots having to land off airport because the conditions got bad.”

The Sikorsky S-76 that crashed in California is a big, sophisticated helicopter according to Taylor, capable of flying, much like airplanes, by instruments only. But early reports show the pilot was flying using S-VFR, or Special Visual Flight Rules, essentially flying by sight even though conditions were worse than usual.

A Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, operated by Finnish company Copterline, is the same type as the chopper that crashed in California with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and eight others on board.\(AP Photo/NIPA)

AP

The cloud ceiling was low enough and the fog was thick enough that the sheriff’s office wasn’t flying.

“In that area there are changes in terrain elevations that can be a hazard when the visibility isn’t good,” said Taylor.

“If the ceiling stayed the same, it’s almost as if his parameters got squeezed and the operating air space he had to use became less and less,” 10News Aviation Expert Mark Weinkrantz said.

Weinkrantz, who is also a commercial airline pilot, says airplanes fly through clouds, over water and rough terrain and even operate in darkness all the time.

That’s why airline pilots, he says, are trained to fly using instruments on virtually every flight. But with helicopters, pilots might not be used to switching over from visual to instruments that quickly.

“Somebody that checks out as a karate black belt at age 18, if he doesn’t do it again until he’s 35, how good is he at those skills even though at one time he was very well practiced?” Weinkrantz said, drawing an analogy.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP

There is no law, and no federal rule, that says pilots cannot fly in poor weather conditions. Ultimately, if the pilot has the training and certification, it’s up to them, aviation experts say, to decide if a flight can be made safely.

In this case, it appears Bryant’s helicopter, flying by visual flight rules, was forced to circle while other aircraft flying by instruments were given priority. It’s possible, they say, that during that time, conditions worsened and the pilot might have become disoriented.

“And then, at a certain point, they lost him. Now, whether that or not that’s because he hit something, or lost reference and lost control of the aircraft is unknown,” said Taylor.

It is still early in the process. Investigators have not ruled out mechanical issues.

While no one wants to rush to judgment, it is understandable, say those in the industry, that people will want answers about this crash quickly in this case.

“We hear about them in the news, and they make big news, because they happen so infrequently,” Weinkrantz said.

“And especially with a celebrity.”

“Definitely, anytime there’s a name like that that something happens to it’s going to draw a lot of attention,” Taylor said. “And they’re definitely going to be digging for the answer to what happened.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

AP

RELATED: Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed after Kobe Bryant's tragic death

RELATED: Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now

RELATED: Lakewood student basketball players honor late Kobe Bryant

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter