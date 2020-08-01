A baby froze to death after being left alone on the cold balcony of a Russian apartment building. And, police are turning their attention to the parents.

According to Fox News, the 7-month-old boy's mom put him on the balcony so he could sleep in the 'fresh air.' She reportedly forgot about him – and only remembered he was there after five hours.

In the meantime, that fresh air reached -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

By the time the 40-year-old woman went back to check on the baby, he had frozen to death, according to local media.

BBC News reports authorities have opened a criminal inquiry into the parents. The Russian health ministry in the far-eastern Khabarovsk region, where it happened, said children in the area are increasingly being harmed by parental "ignorance" and a general disregard for safety.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, babies are at a greater risk than their parents for hypothermia. Warning signs in infants can include red, cold skin and drastically-lowered energy.

The CDC says if someone shows any warning signs, take their temperature. If it's below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, get medical attention right away.

