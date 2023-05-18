The newborn baby was abandoned in June 2019 after a family called 911, claiming they were hearing cries coming from the woods nearby.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a case that shocked metro Atlanta -- a newborn baby found inside a plastic bag abandoned in the woods.

When police went to check on the call, they found the baby tied up inside a plastic bag, her umbilical cord still intact.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said the baby was found in good condition when he last spoke with 11Alive in 2019.

"They discussed whether it was a wild animal -- you don't anticipate hearing a crying baby in the woods," Freeman said. "Thank God they went out and investigated that, and immediately called 911."

Following India's discovery, investigators said they partnered with Augusta law enforcement to find a suspect. After four years, deputies arrested a suspect Thursday morning.

Deputies will release more information during a press conference on Friday, May 19 held at their headquarters in Cumming, which will start at 2 p.m.

Watch the chilling moments the baby was found inside a plastic bag inside a Forsyth County woodline: