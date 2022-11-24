A man and a woman were killed and another man and a teen were critically injured in a shooting in northwest Houston on Thanksgiving.

Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD said he turned himself into police in San Antonio Friday night.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving Day on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads.

A man and woman were killed while another man and a teen were critically injured in the shooting. Police said the shooting happened just as the family and friends in the home finished eating Thanksgiving dinner.

"The suspect who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female came in through the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house," HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Cantu said the people inside the home then ran to the rooms for safety as the gunman reloaded his weapon to continue firing.

Members of the HPD Crime Scene Unit were at the home Friday removing bags full of unidentified items.

A nearby resident said crime is unusual in that neighborhood.

"We heard what sounded like fireworks ... but there were so many," Hunter Montgomery said. "We went inside. Literally, a couple minutes later, just siren after siren after siren."

Montgomery said they went outside to see what was going on.

“When we found out that he was still at large, so to speak, we got inside, locked all the doors, put the alarms on," he said. "It's scary to think that can happen to anybody."

The names and relationships of the victims have not been released.

