BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Bartow County community is dealing with a sudden tragedy after a fire killed numerous horses early Saturday morning.

A family member of the owner of the property who was still on the scene surveying the damage told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez that 19 horses died during the fire around 4 a.m. and that he still didn't know the cause.

The man, who declined to give his name, said his son had just arrived back from an out-of-town trip to Michigan.

A neighbor in the area said her daughter heard noise from the barn around 4 or 5 a.m. and added that she and her daughter often enjoyed riding through the area and seeing the horses.

It's unclear at this time if any survived the large fire.

11Alive is working to get into contact with local fire officials and the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency for more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

