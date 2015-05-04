What is basal cell carcinoma? Skin lesion removed from President Biden's chest

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, according to the Skin Care Foundation

WASHINGTON — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden's chest turned out to be basal cell carcinoma, a White House doctor wrote in a letter Friday.

The tissue was sent for a traditional biopsy where it was confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. Kevin C. O'Connor, D.O., FAAFP, physician of the president, said all cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the site of the biopsy has "healed nicely."

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, according to the Skin Care Foundation. It's also the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, the organization says.

"Because BCCs grow slowly, most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early," the Skin Cancer Foundation said.

Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye and one on her chest back in January, the White House said. A third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined at the time.

Basal cell carcinoma is likely to occur when DNA damage from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or indoor tanning sparks changes in basal cells in the outermost layer of skin, your epidermis, resulting in uncontrolled growth.

It can look different from one person to another. Basal cell carcinoma can look like open sores, red patches, pink growth, shiny bumps, scars or growths with slightly elevated, rolled edges and/or a central indentation.

"BCCs rarely spread beyond the original tumor site," the Skin Cancer Foundation said on its site. "But these lesions can grow and become disfiguring and dangerous."

Death from basal cell carcinoma is uncommon, the American Cancer Society says. However, the number of skin cancers has increased over many years. The American Cancer Society believes it stems from a combination of better skin cancer detection, people getting more sun exposure and people living longer.

The Mayo Clinic shared the following tips to prevent skin cancers.