ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say released live bed bugs inside a Walmart.

The Patriot-News reported the bed bugs were found inside the store in Washington Township. They were crawling around a men's changing room and police said a store manager found a closed pill bottle containing the bugs inside a boy's jacket for sale, according to WENY.

A day later, health safety company Ecolab confirmed they were bed bugs. Then, a store employee found a second pill bottle containing dead bedbugs in the men's department, according to CNN.

A Walmart spokesperson told CNN the area where the bugs were found has been blocked off. The company said the store is also working with law enforcement to track down how the bugs got there.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bed bugs are small, flat, parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals while they sleep. These pests can be extremely hard to get rid of, as the CDC says their presence isn't determined by cleanliness or lack of cleanliness.

These bugs don't spread disease, but they can leave red, itchy bite marks and can cause serious allergic reactions in some people.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter