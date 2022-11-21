Officer Jordan Jackson was hit while riding his police motorcycle along Bellevue Way.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning.

Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell said the 34-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Bellevue Way on a motorcycle when a vehicle turned onto the road out of a parking lot, which the officer struck.

Officer Jackson was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the occupants in the sedan were not injured, Barnwell said.

The crash caused a long-term closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of Bellevue Way. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators do not have many details on what led up to the serious collision. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is at the scene investigating.

WSP said they do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

Officer Jackson was a member of the police department since 2018. After two years on the force, he transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer.

“We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and friends, and extended BPD family as they grieve. This is a huge loss for the entire community.”

Before becoming an officer in March 2018, Jackson was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and member of the King County Sheriff's Officer Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 unit.

Officer Jackson and now retired Bellevue officer Brad Estill overlapped for a short time.

“Even with the best training in the world, sometimes you can’t get away from something like this,” said Brad Estill.

Estill said Jackson seemed to be a hard worker and was well-liked.

Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Issaquah High School and Central Washington University.

Jackson leaves behind a wife and two children.

“They’re going through a lot right now so maybe they don’t completely see it but they can feel that there is a big presence here trying to support them in their time of need," Estill said.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact WSP.