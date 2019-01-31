Ben Affleck is out as the Caped Crusader.

Affleck will not play Bruce Wayne / Batman in 2021's "The Batman," a source told USA TODAY.

The actor seemed to confirm this by retweeting a story from Deadline that also reported Affleck's departure.

"Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life," Affleck wrote.

Affleck has played the role in three films -- " Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," and "Justice League."

USA TODAY reports Affleck was originally was slated to write, direct and star in the film. He later pulled out of directing and indicated in a 2016 interview he was having difficulty writing it.