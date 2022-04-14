WATCH LIVE: Ben Crump, family of Patrick Lyoya hold press conference

The press conference will address the videos and the steps moving forward in the investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A day after the Grand Rapids Police Department released several angles of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, the Lyoya family and their representation are holding a press conference.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, was retained by the Lyoya family last week.

He is joined by Ven Johnson, who represented a man who sued Grand Rapids police for excessive force after he was hit by a gas cannister during the May 2020 riots.

"This family, I can't even imagine the pain that they're feeling," Johnson said of the Lyoya family Wednesday. "Much like I can't imagine the pain of any of the young folks that we've seen that have been absolutely killed by police officers unnecessarily in our country."

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

The Michigan State Police are now investigating the shooting.

Detectives will interview eyewitnesses and comb through over evidence, including all angles of the footage.

Once complete the investigation they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office who will determine what’s next.



