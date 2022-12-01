Children's clothing sets recalled over high lead levels

The clothing sets were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, Burlington, Amazon and other stores from November 2021 through August 2022.

WASHINGTON — Children's clothing sets from manufacturer Bentex have been recalled because of dangerously high levels of lead in the textile ink, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lead is toxic for young children to ingest and can cause serious health problems. Consumers should immediately take the affected clothing away from kids and contact Bentex for a refund and instructions on how to return or dispose of the clothing.

The sets all featured Disney characters and were sold at stores including TJ Maxx, Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and Amazon.com, among other stores nationwide and online, according to the CPSC.

The items were sold from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25, according to a post from Bentex.

Refund information

Consumers can call Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, or send an email to recall@bentex.com.

Affected items

The following items are included in the recall. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.

Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M

Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.

Batch numbers 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722

Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.

Batch number 71E2125MI-0122

Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim.

Batch number SP2247971DC 3/2022

Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS

Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim.

Batch number SP2246088DS 03/2022

Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs.

Batch number 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322

3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM

The set is a three pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

Batch numbers 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322

3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM

Three pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

Batch numbers 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322

Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print.

Batch numbers 12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021

Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI

Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.

Batch numbers 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322