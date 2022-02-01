Report: Worst day to buy gas is Thursday

In Florida, Friday was hailed as the best day of the week to buy gas.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With rising gas prices forecasted to potentially hit $4 per gallon, a new report could help drivers maximize savings at the pump.

In a GasBuddy study analyzing gas price data from Jan. 1 through Dec. 16, 2021, "the first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S." This data matched up for 2017 through 2019 as well.

In addition to Monday, Friday became one the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021 — a huge flip from 2019 when Friday was the most expensive day to fuel up.

"When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the workweek offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up."

The best days to fill up are Monday and Friday. It's best to top off on Sunday and Tuesday, the report says.

Wednesdays and Thursdays showed to be the worst days to get gas. Thursday topped the list making it the most expensive in 28 states. According to the data, the weekends used to be the worst days to fill up, but now, Wednesdays and Thursdays are breaking the bank.

In Florida, Friday was hailed as the best day of the week to buy gas, while Wednesday was named the worst. Check here for other states.