Trump, Biden receive law enforcement endorsements for different reasons

As Donald Trump looks to brand himself as the law-and-order candidate, Biden received law enforcement endorsements too, threatening to erode that title.

Donald Trump won a big boost for his "law and order" candidate push as the country's largest police union handed him an endorsement for the Trump campaigns presidential re-election bid.

The Fraternal Order of Police, which boasts over 355,000 members across the United States endorsed Trump for his support of police during a time of civil unrest around the U.S. in recent months.

Patrick Yoes, The Fraternal Order of Police national president, wrote, “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation.”

But Trump's law-and-order campaign push could be facing an erosion of sorts as his opponent, Joe Biden, gained the endorsement of more than 190 law enforcement officials on Friday according to a statement from the campaign.

Former Republican Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods said, "President Trump failed to protect America so now he is trying to scare America. I talk to law enforcement officers here in Arizona and all across the country: and none of them believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected.”

The Trump campaign has claimed that Biden wants to defund the police.

Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesperson said, “As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded."

Trump has also tried to tie Biden to recent unrest over racial justice and police shootings of Black Americans, while Biden has accused Trump of increasing violence with his words.