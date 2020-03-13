REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from its board of directors, the company has announced.

Microsoft says in a statement released on Friday that Gates stepped down to dedicate more time to his philanthropy work including global health, education and climate change. He will still serve as technology advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft leaders.

Gates was Microsoft’s chairman of the board until February 2014.

In 2008, Gates had transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges," Nadella says in the statement.

RELATED: Pentagon reconsiders Microsoft contract after Amazon protest

RELATED: Gates Foundation to offer at-home testing kits for coronavirus

In this Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Bill Gates smiles while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash.

FILE - AP Photo/Elaine Thompson