Black Friday is days away and retailers have already released their ads for what is traditionally the most anticipated shopping day of the year.

Some retailers are offering their Black Friday deals even before the big day happens. This is due, in part, to the fact that the holiday shopping season will be a little shorter this year. Black Friday falls on November 29, giving shoppers and sellers 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

More than a dozen retailers also plan to be open on Thanksgiving, with some offering many of their Black Friday deals when the doors open that day or sooner.

Here is a look at some of the Black Friday ads.

Bed Bath & Beyond

For the first time, the home goods store will will be open on Thanksgiving starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Shoppers are used to BB&B's coupons for 20% off a single item. But for Thanksgiving and Black Friday only, it plans to offer an in-store only 25% coupon of an entire purchase.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving with doorbuster deals that include heavy discounts on what they do best -- electronics. TVs, computers, laptops, games, cameras and home connection devices. The retailer is also offering Daily Doorbusters -- one Black Friday doorbuster per day between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20. You can see more about what Best Buy is going to offer here.

Costco

The members-only warehouse store won't be open on Thanksgiving, but will be offering some online-only Thanksgiving deals as well as discounts before and after the holiday. This link to Costco's circular breaks down what's available from now through Cyber Monday.

J.C. Penney

Most J.C. Penney stores will be open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The retailer is encouraging people to get in line by offering a mystery $500, $100 or $10 off coupon (while supplies last). The coupons will only be handed out before the doors open. This link has more details on JC Penney's deals.

Kmart and Sears

These are tough times for the co-owned retailers, which recently announced they will soon close a combined 96 stores. Most Kmarts and Sears will open at 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving (except in areas where Thanksgiving shopping is prohibited). They will open again on Black Friday at 5 a.m. (Sears) and 6 a.m. (Kmart). Their Black Friday ads do not include any big-ticket items such as electronics and appliances, but Sears does have some deals on home fitness equipment, tools and game tables. Also, none of the 96 stores that are closing will enjoy the Black Friday deals, according to USA TODAY.

Kohl's

Kohl's will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. In addition to doorbusters in seemingly every department, it is offering $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, plus offering an extra 15% off (with some exclusions) and free shipping for online orders over $25. Here is a look at Kohl's Black Friday circular.

Target

Target will be open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 1 a.m. Friday, then back open at 7 a.m. Black Friday. Like last year, Target's Black Friday deals will start online early Thanksgiving morning. The retailer is also offering what it's calling "Holideals," featuring thousands of deals throughout the holiday season. Here is more about Target's Black Friday offerings.

Walmart

Walmart has yet to drop its Black Friday ad, but it will be open on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours.

REI

Always notable is the big outlier -- REI. For the fifth straight year, the outdoors retailer will not be open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, but rather encouraging people to #OptOutside. REI is also encouraging its workers and customers to make a difference by helping clean up their communities and outdoors and to "leave the world better than you found it." That includes selling a $10 cleanup kit. REI has yet to release its Black Friday ad.

