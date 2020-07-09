Florida lawmaker introduces legislation to end discrimination when donating blood

The Science in Blood Donation Act of 2020 would end discrimination against potential blood donors based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two lawmakers have introduced a bill that would end discrimination against potential blood donors based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

U.S. Representative Val Demings (D-FL) and Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) introduced the Science in Blood Donation Act of 2020 on Friday.

It would would require the FDA to revise its Guidance on Reducing the Risk of HIV by Blood and Blood Products based on an assessment of current testing accuracy and individual risk-based analysis, rather than categorization.

It would also require the FDA to revise the donor questionnaire based on an individual risk assessment of sexual behaviors upon which all donors are evaluated equally, without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity.

In April, the FDA changed its policy which states that a man who has had sex with another man cannot give blood for three months after the most recent sexual contact. Previously, the policy stated its recommended deferral time was 12 months.

In a statement Rep. Demings said, “Every day, across the United States, donated blood marks the difference between life and death. There is no substitute. Yet our country turns away thousands of healthy and willing blood donors based solely on their gender identity and sexual orientation. This policy is based on fear, sigma, and prejudice, not science. Expanding the donor pool by hundreds of thousands of healthy Americans would save lives every day in emergency rooms and hospitals around the country.

Blood is never at higher demand than in an emergency. Orlando knows the pain of mass shootings, and discriminatory sexual orientation guidelines denied victims’ friends and families the opportunity to donate blood afterward.

It’s time to move away from these archaic rules and ideologies. When we know better, we should do better. By basing our medicine on science, we can maximize our donor pool while keeping our blood supply safe.”

Rep. Quigley also released a statement, saying, “I’ve been proud to lead on this issue in Congress and am equally proud to introduce this bill with my good friend Rep. Val Demings. Over the course of many years, we have made significant progress in rolling back an indefinite ban on blood donations from MSM, to a 12 month deferral to the current 3 month deferral.

This is still not enough. Our work will not be complete until FDA approves a non-discriminatory, science-based policy that properly addresses individual risk assessment, as we’ve seen countries across the world adopt. An arbitrary blanket ban, especially during a crisis, is simply unacceptable.

This past year, awareness on this issue has continued to grow and this bill marks yet another important step in Congress’s fight for the full and equal treatment of all Americans.”