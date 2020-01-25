TAMPA, Fla. — The Pentagon said Friday more US service members were injured in the Jan. 8, attack on Al Asad Air Base than first reported.

The military now says 34 troops suffered concussions, and eight of them have been sent home to the US to recover.

"I'm horrified. My heart breaks as a mom," Barbara McGreal said.

She's the President of Blue Star Mothers of America's Tampa Bay Chapter. Her son is stationed in America and will be deployed overseas soon.

"If my son is injured overseas, the casualty officer would actually telephone us," she explained.

She's spent time helping friends whose children are still struggling to overcome their injuries.

"As a mom, as a Blue Star mom, there are moms whose children are over there in this conflict, we do a lot of praying," she said.

She says when she heard about the 34 service members injured in Iraq, it hit close to home for her.

"I'm saddened, I'm mad that they got injured, because the first reports were that there are no casualties," she said.

And, while military families struggle with the fear and uncertainty, she has a request.

"I think I would just want everyone to keep the military families in mind," she said. "Reach out and let them know you're there."

