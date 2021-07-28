Bob Odenkirk suffered 'heart-related incident' on 'Better Call Saul' set

Bob Odenkirk's son tweeted Wednesday that "He's going to be okay."

WASHINGTON — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the show's New Mexico set on Tuesday.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” representatives for the actor said in a statement Wednesday afternoon given to multiple media outlets. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Crew members called an ambulance when the 58-year-old actor collapsed on set Tuesday.

His son, Nate Odenkirk, tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "He's going to be okay."

“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter production was a little more than halfway done on the season.

Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk's co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”