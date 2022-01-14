'It was just all love': Kelly Rizzo remembers last conversation with late husband Bob Saget

"He felt like he was everyone's dear friend, no one will ever be like Bob," she told "Today."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Less than two weeks after Bob Saget's sudden death, Kelly Rizzo opened up about some of the last conversations she had with her husband.

In emotional interviews with both "Good Morning America" and "Today," the actor and comedian's widow spoke about the incredible memories they shared and the outpouring of love she's received since his passing.

Saget, who was affectionately known as "America's Dad" for his role on "Full House," was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. His cause of death has not been released.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018 after three years of dating, told "Good Morning America" that her husband had "the biggest heart of anyone I’d ever known."

"He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly, and I'm just so proud of him because he truly brought people together," she continued. "He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife..."

She shared in both interviews how deeply he cared for his friends and family, checking in on them regularly and telling them how much he loved them.

"He felt like he was everyone's dear friend, no one will ever be like Bob," she told "Today."

Many of the memories and kind words shared online by Saget's friends and co-stars characterized his loving nature. And as Rizzo explained, the last conversation she had with her husband was "just all love," too.

"He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and just was telling me what a wonderful show he had and how it was so amazing," she told "Good Morning America." "It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people."

She added that their last text exchange was "I love you so much" and "I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Friends and family gathered on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles to pay respects at a memorial for Saget, outlets like People and TMZ report.