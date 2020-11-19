Reports: Bobby Brown Jr. dead at 28

Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr. has died at the age of 28, news outlets report. He is the second child the R&B singer has lost after the death of his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2015.
Brown was found dead on Wednesday in his Los Angeles area home, TMZ reported first citing a source close to the family.
Police went to the house but do not suspect foul play was involved, KCAL-TV reported.
E! also reported that Landon Brown posted about his brother’s death on Instagram, saying “I love you forever King.”
Bobby Jr.'s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, had been found unconscious in a bathtub at her home near Atlanta in 2015. The coroner determined she drowned while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system. Her mother, Whitney Houston, had a similar accidental overdose death three years before.
Bobby Brown Jr. is one of Brown's seven children. He was 13 when he, along with Bobbi Kristina, appeared on "Being Bobby Brown," the family's Bravo reality show. His mother is Kim Ward.