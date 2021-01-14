Authorities are investigating the possibility that the bodies may be connected to a missing persons report from 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Southern District Attorney's Office has provided more information after two bodies were found inside a basement of a residence in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in west Columbus.

The remains were found during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday. The bodies were discovered partially dismembered, buried in the basement and covered in concrete.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the bodies may be connected to the Aug. 26, 2018 missing persons report of Henry Clay Watson and Tera Lynn Pennington.

The U.S. Southern District Attorney's Office says the families have been notified and authorities are working to verify their identities.

The investigation is a joint effort with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Columbus Fire Department.