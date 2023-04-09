Friends remember father and son who died on Beaver Lake

After 24 days of searching, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV and his son, Charles Morris V have been recovered.

ARKANSAS, USA — Search crews have located the bodies of the kayakers who went missing on Beaver Lake on March 16.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed that after 24 days of searching, the bodies of both Charles "Chuck" Morris IV and his son, Charles "Charley" Morris V have been recovered.

"One was recovered at about seven o'clock Saturday evening, and the other one was recovered in the afternoon of Sunday," said Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) and Arkansas Search and Rescue Team Leader Ted Hostetler.

He says Charley's body was found first, then Chuck's. The BCSO says they were found 200 feet away from each other. "We went down 185 feet and brought up both of them."

Major Kenneth Paul led the search efforts using many resources from across the nation and organized the daily operations of these efforts.

Officials say Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team out of Tennessee were able to use their underwater ROV in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180 feet.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway and the family of Chuck and Charley thank all the men and women who put in their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men.

"I was prepared for them to never be found," Jesse Miller, friend and bandmate of Chuck Morris. The two have known each other for 20-plus years and played in the band Lotus together.

Miller says their bodies being found brings some sort of closure. "It does not really make it easier, but it's something"

Miller describes Chuck Morris as a "wildcard" who never met a stranger. "Within a few minutes, he would seem like somebody's best friend. We need people like that in the world."

Those who knew the Morris' say that kind heart was passed down to Charley.

"He just had a big heart," said Charley Morris' track and field coach Kris Boey. "Charley had a heart for others."

Boey says Charley Morris was compassionate and knew how to left others' spirits. "Charlie was really developing into being a leader in our program."

However, Charley still kept his dad's "wildcard" personality.

"He could be very quiet and then a moment later, he could flip a switch and just have this huge personality," Boey said.

Coach Boey recalled his last interaction with Charley, "He was excited about [the trip], and I told him to be safe getting home. Unfortunately, about a week later, we got the news through a family friend that he and his father were missing."

