HOUSTON — Houston police homicide detectives were called to an Alief school early Monday after the discovery of a body.

The body was found in the 9800 block of Town Park Drive at about 7:45 a.m., police tweeted.

Homicide detectives are responding to 9829 Town Park Drive, near the West Sam Houston Pkwy, after a male was found deceased in the parking lot of a school about 7:45 am. His cause of death is unknown. No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mMVGX5PTRO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2020

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Alief ISD tells KHOU 11 News the body was found in the teacher’s parking lot at Collins Elementary School. At this time, it appears the person was somehow hurt in the nearby neighborhood and then walked to the school grounds where he died.

It wasn’t immediately clear who first found the body. The person’s identity has not been released, but the district said it was not a staff member or a student.

Official statement from Alief ISD: