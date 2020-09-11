HOUSTON — Houston police homicide detectives were called to an Alief school early Monday after the discovery of a body.
The body was found in the 9800 block of Town Park Drive at about 7:45 a.m., police tweeted.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
Alief ISD tells KHOU 11 News the body was found in the teacher’s parking lot at Collins Elementary School. At this time, it appears the person was somehow hurt in the nearby neighborhood and then walked to the school grounds where he died.
It wasn’t immediately clear who first found the body. The person’s identity has not been released, but the district said it was not a staff member or a student.
Official statement from Alief ISD:
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. The Houston Police Department is investigating a situation involving a deceased person found on the Collins Elementary parking lot. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no recess or any outside activities will be held today.”