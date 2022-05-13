Deputy Howard died on Wednesday after crashing into the back of a parked 18-wheeler on the shoulder of Highway 249 near Spring Cypress.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Howard was transported from Conroe to a funeral home in southwest Houston Friday morning.

Howard died on Wednesday in a crash with an 18-wheeler on the shoulder of Highway 249.

He had been with HCSO since 2019 and served in the department's Violent Gang Suppression Unit.

Also on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the details of the funeral services for Deputy Howard.

The services are set for Wednesday, May 18 at the Community of Faith Church located at 16124 Becker Road in Hockley.

Family visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. while the service will be at 11 a.m.

Burial details remain pending.

The 100 Club is helping the family with immediate financial needs.

Who was Deputy Howard?

Howard has been described as a perfect man who protected not only the community but also the ones close to him.

His partner, Raymond Garivey, has worked alongside him for the past three years and said he was a proactive cop who loved putting bad guys in jail.

"Not only is it a loss for the family, (but also) for the citizens of Harris County. We need police officers like my boy Howard," Garivey said fighting back tears. "Just a phenomenal person. You know when we prayed together with the crew, you know we had to thank the Lord for allowing us into his life. He was just one of those type of people."

Garivey said Howard was a big guy who was about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 320 pounds. He said when anybody would give him trouble, Howard would step up for him.

"My little protector," Garivery said. "I've had some terrible scenes where if it wasn't for Howard, I wouldn't be home with my kids."

Howard leaves behind a wife, two children — a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son — a mother, father, sister and his family in blue.

Gonzalez said when Howard left for work Wednesday morning, hours before the horrific crash, he played with his 2-year-old daughter.

"When we lose a deputy, it's not only a loss for the agency, it's also a loss for the community because we lost one more crime fighter ... one more hero that puts their life on the line every day," Gonzalez said.

Howard's dad, Robert Howard, said his son stumbled into this law enforcement career, but it's a career he was destined for.

"I always taught him growing up, that if you enjoy what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. And he goes, 'dad you're right. I absolutely love what I do, I can't wait to wake up in the morning and go to work.' Matter of fact, he'd go in just for overtime, just to go," his dad said.

Howard grew up in Jersey Village and went to Cy Woods High School, Gonzalez said.