Man accused of ordering the hit that killed Young Dolph posts bond, getting him out of jail

A motion for Hernandez Govan was filed in Shelby County Court Thursday, stating an agreement to post the bond at $90,000 for his safety and medical concerns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bond hearing for the man accused of ordering the hit that killed Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021 was held in Shelby County Court Thursday, setting the bond to $90,000.

Hernandez Govan originally was being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond on charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and attempted murder.

Govan posted bail Thursday afternoon.

Judge Lee Coffee said in court, should Govan post bail, he will remain under house arrest as a condition of his bond.

The court motion filed for Govan Thursday stated the bond lowering was agreed upon by both prosecutors and Govan's defense attorneys, and was done so for Govan's safety and medical reasons, as well as the state "more clearly defining the role Govan played in the conspiracy [to kill Young Dolph]."

Manny Arora, who represents Govan, said while they are still in the discovery phase of the trial, it is "abundantly clear" Govan had nothing to do with the shooting which killed Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy said Govan was the man who ordered the hit that killed Young Dolph.

The first two suspects arrested - Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.