Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee canceled due to flooding from Ida

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which attracts fans from all over the world, is canceled.

Heavy rains from Ida soaked the grounds of the festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely," they said in a statement on social media.

Gates were supposed to open on Tuesday for those camping out on site, but that was pushed back a day. The majority of the 70,000-plus fans camp out during the four-day event.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."

The Foo Fighters, Lizo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey were set to headline the event.