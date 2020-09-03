Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed Joe Biden.

Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."

"It's with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president," he wrote in a tweet at the time. "To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."

After ending his campaign, Booker said in January he wouldn't immediately make an endorsement and would "take a breather." He said he wanted to focus on his Senate reelection in New Jersey.

Booker's decision follows Biden endorsements over the last few days by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.