CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers released photos Tuesday morning of a man found hiding inside the rear seat of a car. He was found at the Calexico, Calif. downtown port of entry.

“The primary focus of our national security mission is to protect the American homeland from all threats,” CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores said. “Although we routinely encounter individuals attempting to enter our country illegally, this incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics human smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws.”



A border patrol canine team screened the car and the dog alerted agents to the back seat. They discovered the 48-year-old male Mexican citizen hidden within a non-factory compartment.

The driver is a U.S. citizen and she was taken to jail.

