2021 Boston Marathon postponed, 'at least' until the fall

BOSTON — Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.
The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”
This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.
The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.
