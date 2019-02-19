AUSTIN, Texas — A little boy in Texas has been the target of bullying after setting up a hot chocolate stand to raise money to build President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Benton, 7, decided to start the grassroots fundraiser after attending the commander in chief's inauguration and then watching the recent State of the Union address, according to CBS Austin.

His mom told CBS Austin she never encouraged her son to become political, but she has a mature child and intends to support his passions.

This past weekend, Benton set up a table at a strip mall near Austin. But, that's when he says things turned nasty. He says some people were angry with his display of support for the president.

While selling beverages, one man reportedly called him "little Hitler."

"If he's going to do it, he needs to learn that there's going to be a little backlash," his dad told CBS Austin. "But I just wish [the critics] would do it in a little more respectful, adult-like manner."

In just two days, Benton raised nearly $1,400.

