MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The body of a missing 13-year-old boy was found days after he ran away from home, police say.

Corey Brown's body was found Sunday morning in a secluded area on the west side of the Iowa city, the Marshalltown Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The Des Moines Register reports Brown last was seen Tuesday when he left home after being disciplined, which involved his phone being taken away. Overnight low temperatures fell below zero for three days after his disappearance.

Police say they do not suspect any criminal activity, but they are investigating possible scenarios in connection to his disappearance.

His family declined to comment to the media.

"Our hearts bleed for the Brown family," Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer said in a written statement Sunday, as reported in the newspaper. "The whole city and all well-wishers will keep them in our thoughts and continue our prayers for them."

The community for days rallied to support the family, offering to search and print flyers of the missing boy.

