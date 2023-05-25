'The Brady Bunch' house goes up for sale: See the listing

The inside of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was renovated by HGTV to look just like "The Brady Bunch" set.

WASHINGTON — One of the most iconic homes in TV sitcom history is up for sale.

The North Hollywood, California, house used for exterior shots of "The Brady Bunch" home recently hit the market with an asking price of $5.5 million.

While the show's interior house scenes were shot on a soundstage, HGTV bought the property in 2018 and rebuilt it to replicate the set from the 1970s sitcom. The renovation was documented in a four-part series titled "A Very Brady Renovation."

According to the Zillow and Redfin listings, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is more than 5,100 square feet and "is a collector's dream. What would you expect from an architect's home?"

"Own a piece of pop culture history and pay homage to American sitcom television. From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let's not forget about the groovy attic," the online listing states.

'Brady Bunch' house for sale 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

The project to transform "The Brady Bunch" home also reunited six original cast members, who joked at the time that HGTV paid "WAY too much" for the home.

When the house went on the market in 2018, it was the first time it had been up for sale in 45 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network won a bidding war, which included 'N Sync's Lance Bass, that drove the price up to $3.5 million — or $1.6 million over the listing price for the then-2,400-square-foot residence.

At the time it was unclear what would happen to the home after the renovation series aired. But the actors had speculated it was unlikely to become a museum or public attraction because it's in a residential area.

The online listing for the home notes that "Reportedly it is the 2nd most photographed home in the USA after the White House."