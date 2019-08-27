French President Emmanuel Macron is shrugging off Brazil's rejection of international aid to fight Amazon wildfires, saying the money is aimed at nine countries in the region and is a sign of friendship — not "aggressiveness."

According to the Washington Post, Luis Fernando Serra, the Brazil's ambassador to France, told French national television Tuesday that the country would "refuse aid because we see interference. [It's] help we did not ask for."

Macron put the Amazon fires high on the agenda of the Group of Seven summit in France, where world powers pledged this week some $40 million to fight the fires and plant new trees because of the Amazon's importance to the global environment.

RELATED: Some Brazilians are torn over Amazon wildfires

RELATED: VERIFY: Is the Amazon Forest responsible for 20% of the world's oxygen?

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says a G-7 agreement on fighting the Amazon fires treats the region like a colony.

In a diplomatic speech Tuesday, Macron called that interpretation a "mistake." He said, "We would happily accept international solidarity, it's a sign of friendship."

He said the money isn't just aimed at Brazil but at nine countries in the Amazon region, including Colombia and Bolivia. France too considers itself an Amazon country via its overseas region of French Guiana.