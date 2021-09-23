As a result of the crash, there are hundreds of people without power in the area, according to the county outage tracker.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The pilot of a plane that crashed just outside Waycross Thursday is expected to be OK, according to Ware County emergency officials.

The plane crashed near Bell Street sometime before 11:45 a.m., officials say.

Waycross Emergency Management says the pilot was flying into the airport when he crashed. The airplane was hanging from a power line with the pilot still inside for about an hour, officials say.

The pilot was rescued by crews and is in good shape, according to emergency management. He does, however, have a minor cut on his forehead.

One woman spoke with First Coast News and says the pilot is lucky to be alive.

BREAKING: Plane Crashed on Bell Street in Ware County, GA. This woman was home when the plane crashed. She said the pilot was still alive @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/1SXsFpIIlR — 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙮 (@TristanOnCamera) September 23, 2021

As a result of the crash, there were hundreds of people without power in the area, according to the county outage tracker. These outages have since been restored.