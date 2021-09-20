Brian Laundrie's parents spotted a police note left on son's car, reports say

The Laundrie family reportedly saw their son's car at Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after Brian Laundrie left for a hike and didn't return.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One day after FBI agents discovered what's believed to be the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, the nation is looking to her fiancé Brian Laundrie for answers.

But Brian himself is "unaccounted for" after his family said he left for a hike at the Carlton Reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and never returned.

Now we're learning more about the events that led up to Laundrie's parents calling up North Port police on Friday, Sept. 17, to report the disappearance of their son.

On Friday night, crowds gathered outside the Laundrie house as investigators went in and out, at one point searching through Laundrie's silver Mustang parked in the driveway.

Steve Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told ABC News that the family picked up that car after they went out to Carlton Reserve to look for their son.

He added that the Laundrie family on Wednesday spotted a note from the North Port Police Department on the car saying it needed to be removed but decided to leave the car at the preserve overnight so that Brian could drive back.

But when Brian didn't return home on Thursday, the family went back to retrieve the car, Bertolino told the New York Post.

Search efforts for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Petito, are still underway.

On Monday, the FBI tweeted it was executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie home that is related to the Petito investigation. Crime scene tape was spotted going up on the property.

"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," it reads further.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

North Port police said earlier Monday that they will not conduct a "major search" for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve as the department believes it has "exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there."

"Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie," the department added.