Britney Spears indefinitely postponed her residency in Las Vegas due to her father's life-threatening health issues, the singer said in a statement on Friday.

"Britney: Domination" was scheduled to start in February and run through August at the new Park MGM resort, according to Rolling Stone. Spears announced that she was going on an "indefinite work hiatus," and it wasn't immediately clear when or if the show would be rescheduled.

Her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized several months ago and almost passed away, the singer said in a tweet. She said he has been recovering but "still has a long road ahead of him." Spears did not say why her father almost died.

In several tweets, Spears said she was heartbroken to postpone her residency but that spending time with her family was more important. "I hope you all can understand," she said.

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/kHgFAVTjNA — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase, and anyone needing more information should contact Ticketmaster customer service at 800-745-3000.