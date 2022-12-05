Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies of colon cancer at 34

Earlier this year, the Broadway star shared his colon cancer diagnosis with the world.

WASHINGTON — Broadway actor Quentin Lee, most known for his role as the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," has died.

Lee, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, was 34 years old. His death was confirmed by his wife Angie and the social media accounts for "Phantom of the Opera."

"Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," his wife's said in the statement on Instagram. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect."

His wife Angie went on to describe Lee as "an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor and disciple of Christ."

Lee starred in the title role as the phantom in Webber's broadway show during the 2018 North American tour.

"The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends," the Instagram post read.

Lee also had credits in "Prince of Broadway" and "Carolina, or Change."

"This year has been a wild ride, I got a chance work with some incredible people at the TONY nominated 'Caroline or Change' musical, debut a sold-out Lortel Winner off-Broadway masterpiece, 'Oratorio for Living Things', and was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer," Lee shared in June on Instagram.