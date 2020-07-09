Bruce Williamson, former lead singer of The Temptations, dies at 49

Bruce Williamson, a former lead singer for The Temptations, has died at 49.
His family said there were no words to describe how they were feeling right now.
“I pray to God...we will meet again,” Williamson’s son, who shares his name, wrote in a Facebook post.
The Compton, California native performed with The Temptations from 2006/2007 to 2015. As NBC News points out, the band’s lineup has changed often since the group’s original formation nearly six decades ago. The band remains best known for its 60s hits, including “My Girl.”
Describing Williamson in 2014, The New York Times called him a man who was light on his feet and “full-throated with gospel timing,” applauding him for his vocal technique and complimenting the way he could sound both forceful and desperate in a song like “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”
In 2013, Williamson told Las Vegas Black Image Magazine how he sang in churches at a young age, which helped him connect with his soulful roots.
According to People Magazine, he had been battling coronavirus.
