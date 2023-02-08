Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after ALS battle

The model-turned-photographer passed away after a private three-year battle with the deadly disease, his family said.

LOS ANGELES — Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, has died at the age of 57 after privately fighting ALS. His family confirmed his death in a statement to multiple news outlets.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the family's statement said. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a deadly disease that destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing.

The family thanked "the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," adding "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock and Randall met when the model-turned-photographer photographed her son Louis' birthday in 2015 and made their relationship public later that year.

While there were frequent rumors of their engagement, Bullock, 59, has discussed in interviews her decision not to remarry after a public split with Jesse James in 2010.

During a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, Bullock said, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, he's got his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she added.